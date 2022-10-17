The Poland under-21 international netted Vites’ second goal of the game on 74 minutes. The 19-year-old picked up the ball in his own half before embarking on a lung-busting run that saw him rifle home from the edge of the area.

Ryan Flamingo had earlier fired Vitesse in front from close-range on 20 minutes. Goalkeeper Kjell Scherpen, who is also on loan at Arnhem from Brighton, was taken off injured early in the second half before Kozłowski bagged Vites’ second.

Ex-Albion defender Romaric Yapi came off the bench for Vitesse on 75 minutes before Sondre Tronstad sealed the win with eight minutes remaining.

The victory, Vitesse’s first under former FC Barcelona midfielder and Netherlands international Philip Cocu, moved the Arnhem club up to 15th in the table, two points clear of the relegation zone.

Kozłowski, who joined the Seagulls from Polish club Pogoń Szczecin in 2018, moved to Vitesse on loan until the end of the 2022–23 season in August.

The teenager, who has six senior caps for Poland, has so far made seven Eredivisie appearances for Vites, scoring one goal and providing one assist.