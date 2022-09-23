Watch Brighton winger Kaoru Mitoma score stunning solo goal for Japan in friendly win over the USA

The 25-year-old, who was introduced on 68 minutes, cut in from the left and easily beat American defender Reggie Cannon before unleashing a pinpoint shot past Arsenal goalkeeper Matt Turner with two minutes of the game remaining.

Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder Daichi Kamada gave Japan the lead on 22 minutes. His first-time finish was initially ruled out for offside but the decision was overturned by VAR.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mitoma’s fifth goal in just eight international games consigned the USA to their first defeat to Asian opposition outside of Asia since 1998.

The Blue Samurai play Moisés Caicedo and Jeremy Sarmiento’s Ecuador in Düsseldorf on Tuesday (September 27) in their penultimate friendly before the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Japan will face Canada in Dubai in their final pre-World Cup friendly on November 17 before their Group E opener against Germany in Doha on November 23.

The Blue Samurai will also do battle with Costa Rica and Spain in Qatar. Japan play the Central Americans in Al Rayyan on November 27 before taking on Robert Sánchez’s Spain in Doha on December 1.