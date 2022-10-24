Brighton & Hove Albion winger Simon Adingra was shown a controversial red card for Belgian loan club Royale Union Saint-Gilloise during their 2-2 draw at home to Jupiler Pro League title-holders Club Brugge on Saturday. Picture by LAURIE DIEFFEMBACQ/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images

The Ivorian was given his marching orders on 14 minutes, with Union already 1-0 down, for a foul on Tajon Buchanan.

The Canadian appeared to go down easily on the edge of the box under pressure from Adingra, and play continued.

But VAR intervened, and pulled play back for the alleged infringement. After analysing footage of the incident, referee Kevin van Damme pointed to the spot and brandished a red card to the Seagulls loanee.

Hans Vanaken duly converted the penalty, but Union SG rallied. Former Portsmouth defender Christian Burgess reduced the deficit on 32 minutes before Bart Nieuwkoop equalised with ten minutes to go.

The result leaves Royale Union Saint-Gilloise fourth in the table, level on 29 points with third-placed Club Brugge, but the Brussels outfit are now eight points behind pacesetters KRC Genk.

Despite the red, Adingra, who joined Union on a season-long loan after moving to Brighton from FC Nordsjaelland in the summer, has shone in Belgium.