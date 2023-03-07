Watch Brighton winger score magnificent goal for Belgian loan club Union SG in league victory

Brighton & Hove Albion winger Simon Adingra scored a stunning goal for Belgian loan club Royale Union Saint-Gilloise during their 2-1 home win over KAS Eupen in the Jupiler Pro League on Sunday.

The 21-year-old fired the hosts ahead on 14 minutes. The Seagulls loanee received the ball from Union SG skipper Teddy Teuma, before spinning past his marker and unleashing a stunning curling effort past Eupen keeper Abdul Manaf Nurudeen from the edge of the box.

Yorbe Vertessen doubled Union SG’s lead on 52 minutes before Smail Prevljak hit a late Pandas consolation in the fifth minute of second half stoppage time.

The result leaves Royale Union Saint-Gilloise second in the table on 59 points, but the Brussels outfit trail pacesetters KRC Genk by eight points.

Adingra, who joined Union on a season-long loan after moving to Albion from Danish club FC Nordsjaelland in the summer, has shone in Belgium.

The Ivorian has, so far, scored 11 goals, and provided nine assists, in 36 games in all competitions for Union SG this season.