Brighton & Hove Albion wonderkid Evan Ferguson enjoyed an international debut to remember for the Republic of Ireland last [Wednesday] evening.

The 18-year-old, making his first senior international start for the Boys in Green, netted the Republic’s second goal in their 3-2 home friendly victory over Latvia.

The teenager’s goal made him the Republic of Ireland’s youngest goal scorer since legendary forward Robbie Keane.

The ex-Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool and Celtic striker hit a double in the Republic’s 5-0 home win over Malta in UEFA European Championship qualifying in 1998.

Speaking to BBC Northern Ireland, Ferguson said: "At the end of the day it's just another game of football but it's obviously a special moment.

"A goal for your country, there's no other feeling."

Callum O’Dowda gave the hosts a sixth minute lead, before Ferguson doubled the Republic’s lead from close-range 11 minutes later.

Roberts Uldriķis’ howitzer reduced the home side’s advantage on 33 minutes, and then Artūrs Zjuzins equalised on the stroke of half-time.

Brighton & Hove Albion wonderkid Evan Ferguson celebrates after scoring on his international debut during the international friendly match between Republic of Ireland and Latvia at Aviva Stadium. Picture by Oisin Keniry/Getty Images

Second half substitute Chiedozie Ogbene grabbed what proved to be the Republic of Ireland’s winner on 65 minutes.

Ferguson has been a revelation since making his full Premier League debut for Brighton at Southampton on Boxing Day.

The teenager came off the bench to score his first career league goal in Albion’s 4-2 home loss to top-of-the-table Arsenal on New Year’s Eve.

His goal against the Gunners saw Ferguson become both the Seagulls’ and the Republic of Ireland’s youngest ever goal scorer in the Premier League.