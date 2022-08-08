Watch: Every goal Brighton star Pascal Gross has scored against 'his favourite team' Manchester United

Brighton midfielder Pascal Gross continued his remarkable scoring record against Manchester United with a brace at Old Trafford in the Premier League opener

Man of the match Gross scored twice in the first half of Albion's 2-1 victory against Erik ten Hag's team on their Premier League opener at Old Trafford.

It took the German's tally to six against his favourite opponents.

“I don’t know what it is," said Gross when asked to explain his goal streak against the Reds.

"I would like to score more goals against other teams but it’s always against Manchester United!

“You can’t ask for much more than that. Three points away from home against United, in their first home game, so it was a big win for us."

Gross’ experience and clinical display helped Albion into a 2-0 lead. United hit back after the break thanks to an own goal from Alexis Mac Allister but Brighton held firm for a deserved win.

Gross added: “We played well, the game plan was really good, and we stuck to it. We had our chances and we were clinical for the goals.