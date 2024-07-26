Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Watch Henry Bryant’s interview with Gus Poyet here.

Gus Poyet managed Brighton from 2009 to 2013. In his first full season at the club, he was able to guide the Seagulls to the Championship, after topping the League One table in 2011.

Most recently, Gus Poyet was the manager of Greece's national team for just over two years, with his contract expiring in March.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In an exclusive interview, the former International manager spoke about previously meeting the new Brighton head coach.