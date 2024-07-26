Watch: Exclusive interview with former Brighton and Greece boss on losing out on Euros, Albion's new manager Hurzeler and more
and live on Freeview channel 276
Gus Poyet managed Brighton from 2009 to 2013. In his first full season at the club, he was able to guide the Seagulls to the Championship, after topping the League One table in 2011.
Most recently, Gus Poyet was the manager of Greece's national team for just over two years, with his contract expiring in March.
In an exclusive interview, the former International manager spoke about previously meeting the new Brighton head coach.
In an exclusive interview with Henry Bryant with attribution to Free Bets, he spoke about his time as an international manger, his time and Brighton and much more.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.