Kaoru Mitoma celebrated the eve of his 28th birthday with a stunning goal against Liverpool – but it was another moment in the game which left fans even more in awe of the Japan international.

Mitoma was, perhaps surprisingly, left out of the starting line-up to face the newly crowned champions on Monday night (May 19).

He got his chance to make an impact on the 65th minute when he replaced Simon Adingra – and found the net just four minutes later.

It was a superb volleyed finish after Danny Welbeck’s shot was saved by Alisson.

With Albion chasing a winner, Jan Paul van Hecke played a crossfield pass over to Mitoma and the left winger somehow managed to keep it in play with a quite incredible first touch.

There were audible gasps – and then applause – from the home supporters, who couldn’t believe what they had just seen.

Brighton and Hove Albion posted a video clip on social media, commenting: “Kaoru's control is out of this world...”

Sky Sports pundit, and former Liverpool defender, Jamie Carragher was full of praise for Mitoma – comparing him to a PSG star who will be playing in the Champions League final later this month.

Kaoru Mitoma celebrated the eve of his 28th birthday with a stunning goal against Liverpool. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

“He's just a class player,” Carragher said, of Mitoma.

“I was thinking of the lad who moved to PSG, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

"The first touch – he just kills the ball.

"We're looking at goal of the season as well for the one that he got against Chelsea.

“I don't think there's many wide players in the Premier League whose first touch are as good as him.

"He definitely made a huge difference when he came on. He's been a brilliant player for them, for two or three years.”

Fabian Hurzeler was also asked about Mitoma in his post-match press conference.

The German, 32, said: “I think he proved it this season so far, that he has a good understanding of his body movements.

"He works hard for this, and like I said, I'm very happy for all the players that they showed great performances today.

"All the subs made a great impact. I'm sure they wanted to start this game, but they accepted this role.

"They put their own ego behind the group, and that's something that I emphasise. That's our value, and that's what all the players have to show.”