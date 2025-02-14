Watch: Kaoru Mitoma's stunning strike against Chelsea - 'Messi would have been proud'
During Brighton’s Premier League fixture against Chelsea (February 14), Japanese International Karou Mitoma sent the Albion fans wild.
In the 27th minute, goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen lumped the ball forward. The attacker was able to pluck the ball from the air with his feet and expertly controlled it down.
He then was able to dance around the remaining Chelsea defender Chalobah and slot it home to put Brighton a goal up.
Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher spoke about the goal on Sky Sports. He said: “What have we just seen? That was outrageous from Mitoma.
"Chelsea are trying to play through the opposition and the touch is as good as anything you will see in the Premier League this season. And the finish isn't bad either!
"Look at that. That is Messi-like, and I don't say that lightly.”
