Watch: Kaoru Mitoma's stunning strike against Chelsea - 'Messi would have been proud'

Henry Bryant
By Henry Bryant

Video Journalist

Published 14th Feb 2025, 20:43 GMT
Updated 14th Feb 2025, 21:04 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
‘I don’t say that lightly’ says Jamie Carragher, as the Albion attacker uses a touch of control and skill to put Brighton a goal up against Chelsea.

During Brighton’s Premier League fixture against Chelsea (February 14), Japanese International Karou Mitoma sent the Albion fans wild.

In the 27th minute, goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen lumped the ball forward. The attacker was able to pluck the ball from the air with his feet and expertly controlled it down.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He then was able to dance around the remaining Chelsea defender Chalobah and slot it home to put Brighton a goal up.

Kaoru Mitoma of Brighton & Hove Albion scores his team's first goal during the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion FC and Chelsea FC at Amex Stadium on February 14, 2025 in Brighton, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)Kaoru Mitoma of Brighton & Hove Albion scores his team's first goal during the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion FC and Chelsea FC at Amex Stadium on February 14, 2025 in Brighton, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)
Kaoru Mitoma of Brighton & Hove Albion scores his team's first goal during the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion FC and Chelsea FC at Amex Stadium on February 14, 2025 in Brighton, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher spoke about the goal on Sky Sports. He said: “What have we just seen? That was outrageous from Mitoma.

"Chelsea are trying to play through the opposition and the touch is as good as anything you will see in the Premier League this season. And the finish isn't bad either!

"Look at that. That is Messi-like, and I don't say that lightly.”

Related topics:ChelseaJamie CarragherAlbionBrightonPremier League

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice