WATCH: Neal Maupay's brilliant goal for Brighton at Watford as striker levels Glenn Murray tally

Brighton striker Neal Maupay celebrates his goal at Watford

Maupay's brilliant first time effort towards the end of the first half was eighth league goal of the season and his 26th Premier League goal in total.

It drew the Frenchman level to recently retired Albion legend Glenn Murray who also has 26 Premier League to his name.

Maupay's tally has arrived in 91 matches while Murray reached his Albion total in 96.

It was a tight first half overall with Albion's first real chance arrived when Jakub Moder's snap shot forced a fine low save from Ben Foster.

Lewis Dunk powered over a header from Pascal Gross' corner over when well placed but the deadlock was finally broken just before halftime.

Tariq Lamptey delivered a nice cross from the right and Maupay's first time effort from just inside the box whistled over Foster's head and dipped into the top corner.

Maupay still divides opinion with many fans but his transfer fee of £16m from Brentford in 2019 has proved to be excellent value.

Provides workrate and always a will to win. He has missed a few chances this season but his finishing has certainly improved this campaign.