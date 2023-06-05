Edit Account-Sign Out
WATCH: Prolific Brighton loanee nets excellent goal but Tony Bloom's Belgian club miss out on historic title

Brighton & Hove Albion winger Simon Adingra produced a moment of magic for loan club Royale Union Saint-Gilloise – but was unable to lead Tony Bloom’s Belgian club to the Jupiler Pro League title on a thrilling final day.
By Matt Pole
Published 5th Jun 2023, 12:36 BST
Updated 5th Jun 2023, 12:37 BST

The 21-year-old’s excellent first-time finish, after a tidy one-two with strike partner Victor Boniface, on 46 minutes looked to have secured Les Unionistes’ first top-flight title in 88 years.

But Shion Homma equalised for Club Brugge with a minute of normal time remaining, before stoppage time goals from Noa Lang and Cisse Sandra completed the comeback.

Union Saint-Gilloise finished the season third in the table, just a point behind eventual champions Royal Antwerp.

Former Tottenham Hotspur and Belgium defender Toby Alderweireld’s 94th minute goal in a 2-2 draw at KRC Genk handed Antwerp their first Belgian title since 1957.

Adingra, who joined Union on a season-long loan after moving to Albion from Danish club FC Nordsjaelland last summer, has shone in Belgium.

The Ivorian contributed to 30 goals for the Brussels outfit during the 2022-23 campaign - scoring 15 and assisting 15.

Brighton & Hove Albion winger Simon Adingra produced a moment of magic for loan club Royale Union Saint-Gilloise – but was unable to lead Tony Bloom’s Belgian club to the Jupiler Pro League title on a thrilling final day. Picture by JOHN THYS/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty ImagesBrighton & Hove Albion winger Simon Adingra produced a moment of magic for loan club Royale Union Saint-Gilloise – but was unable to lead Tony Bloom’s Belgian club to the Jupiler Pro League title on a thrilling final day. Picture by JOHN THYS/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images
