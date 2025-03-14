Watch the reaction to Fabian Hurzeler's 'good advice' after Brighton man had Pep Guardiola fuming

Reaction from Fabian Hurzeler’s press conference before Brighton travel to Manchester City for a Premier League clash.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Saturday March 15, The Seagulls face Man City at the Etihad Stadium.

At the time of writing, Manchester City are in fifth position in the Premier League, with 47 points. Albion are just behind them, in seventh with one point less.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s a big opportunity for the Albion to continue their remarkable run of form. It would make it five straight wins in the league, and seven consecutively in all competitions.

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler speaking to the media at a previous pre-match press conference.

This run from The Seagulls started off the back of a thumping 7-0 loss away to Nottingham Forest. Since that fixture on February 1, the Albion have turned their fortunes around.

In their win streak, highlights include beating Chelsea twice and advancing to the quarter-finals of the FA Cup after beating Newcastle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They now face Man City. Whilst Guardiola’s side has struggled this season in respect of their standards, they’ll be eyeing this game up, due to some favourable statistics.

Manchester City have never lost a home league match against Brighton. To make things worse for Albion, City won the last 10 in a row of these home matches against them!

It's the most Manchester City have faced an opponent at home without ever losing in their league history, with 14 matches.

During the press conference, Sussex World asked the Brighton boss what his secret is to maintaining this consistency Albion have found.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fabian Hurzeler said: "Daily behaviour, you won't get consistency overnight, you only get consistency if you really behave every day the same.

"If you really try to be the best version every day. With the things you really can influence and the things you can influence is how hard and how good you are training today and then it's the next thing tomorrow.

“How hard and how good you can play tomorrow and then it's really doing it every day and not only one day in the week or two days in a week or not only one game or two games in a row.

"It's really by doing these things consistently and then you can build consistency.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's crucial for me that you show it every day here at the training show, that you come here with the attitude.

“I want to improve and it's not only regarding the players, it's also regarding my staff. I want from my staff the same, I demand from my staff the same.

"They try to be the best staff member, no matter which department they are, that they help the players to get the best out of them.”

Sussex World Reporters Derren Howard and Henry Bryant discussed the Brighton pre-match press conference afterwards.

Watch the video above.