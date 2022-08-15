Watch what Brighton's fantastic £8.5m summer signing did against Liverpool in Premier League 2

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brighton summer signing Julio Enciso impressed against Liverpool in the Premier League 2

Brighton’s 18-year-old Paraguayan international – who joined earlier this window for £8.5m from Libertad – thought he had scored a spectacular winner against the Reds.

With just four minutes remaining, Enciso latched on to Levi Colwill’s long pass and expertly lobbed the ball over the Liverpool keeper’s head.

It was a superb moment of skill and showed why Albion were so keen to land one of the hottest prospects in South American football.

It was not however enough to force the winner against the Reds, as the visitors hit back in the closing stages through Layton Stewart.

Albion’s team featured a number of players from Graham Potter’s Premier League matchday squads, including Colwill, Steven Alzate, Jeremy Sarmiento, Evan Ferguson and Enciso.

There was also an injury concern for Sarmiento as he was forced off during the match – the extent of the problem is not yet known.

Albion: McGill, Offiah, Furlong, Turns, Colwill, Alzate, Sarmiento (Peupion 13), Spong, Ferguson, Moran, Enciso.