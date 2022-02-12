Watford player ratings vs Brighton: Kiko Femenia and Juraj Kucka struggle as Roy Hodgson's men suffering worrying loss

Roy Hodson's team have suffered back to back defeats

Roy Hodgson admitted Watford were not good enough to win after they fell to a 2-0 home defeat to Brighton.

Neal Maupay and Adam Webster were on target for the Seagulls, who extended their Premier League unbeaten run which stretches back to December 15.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Watford have now yet to score in the three matches since the former England manager took the helm and have just one point to show for it.

“My thoughts are that we weren’t good enough to win it,” Hodgson said.

“I thought our first-half performance was much worse than I was expecting it to be. Having analysed the last two games, we’ve seen the players in training, we had high hopes.

Here's how they rated...

1-Ben Foster- 7

Despite conceding twice, the Watford keeper had a good game. Multiple impressive saves meant that the score did not exceed two, and kept Watford in the game for a large period. A great reactive save early in the first half down to his right to deny Jakub Moder was the pick of the bunch.

6- Imran Louza- 6

Having come on at half-time Louza looked composed on the ball, passed accurately, and showed good agility at times, but failed to really make a mark on the game. Evidently frustrated, he took out MacAllister to relieve his anger.

7- Josh King- 6

Battled well throughout the game, with very little, and very poor service being provided by his team. Blazed over a good chance when the ball fell to him inside the area from a corner which would have given Watford the lead. His best chance fell to him when the game was still level, but he blasted over from inside the area.

8- Tom Cleverley- 5

Busy in midfield, but with a lack of real quality, one nice pass over the top to Emmanuel Dennis who was unable to control was the sum of his performance.

10- Joao Pedro- 5

Came on with just 20 mins to go, tried hard but failed to get into the game with the little time he was given.

14- Hassane Kamara- 4

Poor defending for the Brighton opener, stood to far off Tariq Lamptey, allowing the full back to pick out Maupay. In the second half he then scythed down Lamptey, giving away a free-kick in a dangerous position on the right hand side of the area from which Brighton worked a good chance to score.

15- Craig Cathcart- 6

Defended reasonably well throughout the game, and was good in dealing with Brighton’s long aerial balls forwards.

19- Moussa Sissoko- 6

Another player who had a reasonable game. Generally good, passed well, and did well to clean up play when Brighton cleared the ball upfield, re-cycling the ball in an attempt to begin a new attack.

21- Kiko Femenia- 4

A disappointing game. Poor defending for the Brighton opener, the only defender who could see the box, and so the run of Maupay, but failed to get anywhere near the goal-scorer.

22- Samir- 5

Poor decision making when Watford had worked their way out from the Brighton press- lumping the ball forwards to no-one, rather than playing a simple pass into midfield.

Showed glimpses of good defending, for example when out-muscling Danny Welbeck on the edge of the area, but overall was unimpressive.

23- Ismaila Sarr- 6

Came on at half-time and looked positive when on the ball. A nice turn on the edge of the area opened up a shooting opportunity, but he was only able to send his effort well over the target.

25- Emmanuel Dennis- 6

Positive when on the ball, but the lack of service hampered his performance. His best chance came from a great run dancing past Brighton defenders into the box, working the ball onto his right foot and rattling the crossbar.

33- Juraj Kucka- 4

Largely ineffective, and unable to impact the game, brought off at half time.

39- Edo Kayembe- 4