Graham Potter's Seagulls sit ninth in the table and are enjoying a good run of form. Albion are unbeaten in their last six Premier League games, winning two and drawing four.

But Brighton were dumped out of the FA Cup at the fourth round on Saturday after a lacklustre 3-1 defeat at Antonio Conte's Tottenham Hotspur, and could face a Watford team enjoying the effects of the 'new manager bounce' under wily ex-England boss Roy Hodgson.

The former Liverpool boss replaced ex-Leicester City and Chelsea manager Claudio Ranieri on January 25 after the Italian oversaw a run of two wins in 14 games.

Roy Hodgson will take charge of Watford for the first time at Vicarage Road when Brighton & Hove Albion visit this Saturday. Picture by James Gill/Getty Images

Hodgson's first game in charge saw the 18th-placed Hornets draw 0-0 at bottom-of-the-table Burnley in a relegation six-pointer on Saturday.

Team news

Watford visit West Ham United tomorrow [Tuesday] evening before they entertain Albion.

Topscorer Emmauel Dennis will be available again after suspension while Peter Etebo is nearing a return.

Ismaila Sarr is set to feature against the Seagulls after helping Senegal lift the African Cup of Nations, although he may not feature against the Hammers.

Defender Nicolas Nkoulou will miss Watford's clash with West Ham.

Brighton were missing influential pair Leandro Trossard and Alexis Mac Allister for Saturday's trip to London, after the duo contracted Covid-19.

Danny Welbeck was also suffering from the effects of Covid, limiting him to an appearance off the bench at Spurs.

Meanwhile, Adam Lallana was substituted at half-time as a precaution. The former Liverpool and Southampton midfielder was making his first outing since tweaking a hamstring during the 1-1 draw against old rivals Crystal Palace at the Amex on January 14.

Potter will be hoping that all four will be close to full fitness for Saturday's trip to Vicarage Road.

FA Cup defeat at Spurs won't damage Albion's confidence, says Joel Veltman

The Dutch defender, who came off the bench on Saturday at Tottenham, said: "There was an important message after Saturday from the gaffer [Graham Potter], to keep going and start another run of good results.

“We were defeated by a top team so we have to rectify that and come back strongly against Watford, just as we did against Leicester in the League two weeks ago.”

What time is kick-off?

Watford vs Brighton will kick-off at Vicarage Road on Saturday, February 12 at 3pm.

Is the match live on TV?

The game will not be broadcast live due to the game's 3pm kick-off time.

Highlights will be shown on BBC One's Match of the Day at 10.30pm