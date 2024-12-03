'Wave of support' – Ex-Brighton and Newcastle manager close to landing Hull City job

Former Brighton boss could be next in line at the MKM Stadium

Former Brighton manager Chris Hughton is a leading contender to land the Hull City job.

Last week the Championship strugglers confirmed the departure of head coach Tim Walter with immediate effect.

Walter was appointed at the end of May following the controversial dismissal of former Brighton man Liam Rosenior, despite him leading the club to a seventh-placed finish.

Former Hamburg coach Walter managed just three wins during his 18 games in charge.

Hughton has been out of work since leaving Ghana at the start of the year but the former Brighton, Newcastle and Norwich man has been tipped to succeed Walter at the MKM Stadium.

Ex-Watford and Sheffield United coach Slavisa Jokanovic is also in the running as is Steve Cooper, who as recently sacked by Premier League club Leicester.

Former Coventry boss Mark Robins has also been linked with the role.

“Chris Hughton’s odds to become the new Hull manager have been cut after a wave of support for the ex-Brighton boss,” said Sam Boswell, spokesperson of BetVictor.

"He has been out of work since his departure from the Ghanaian national team, with Hull emerging as a strong possibility for his next destination."

Hughton joined Brighton in December 2014 and led Brighton to the Premier League for the first time in the club's history. He secured the Seagulls' top-flight status for two seasons and guided Brighton to the FA Cup semi-finals in 2018-19. He left the Amex Stadium at the end of that season and was replaced by Graham Potter.