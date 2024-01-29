Lauren James of Chelsea celebrates after scoring their sides third goal during the Barclays Women´s Super League match against Brighton & Hove Albion

Brighton manager Melissa Phillips expressed how proud she was of her team, after a resilient display against Emma Hayes’ Chelsea side last night at Broadfield Stadium.

Lauren James provided Chelsea with a stellar opener, showing her world-class quality once again. After her incredible half-volley into the top corner Chelsea piled the pressure onto the Brighton back four as they went searching for a second goal.

They secured this only a few minutes after James’ goal, with Fran Kirby heading home for the visitors following a corner. With Chelsea still not letting up and Brighton struggling to keep pace with the Chelsea forwards, James found an opening just outside the box, and coolly placed the ball into the bottom left corner of the goal.

Phillips only had words of praise for James: “She’s world class and is performing at the top of her game right now. When you concede in the opening minutes of the second half from a left footed first-time volley, you kind of just tip your hat.

“We can defend the box better of course, but I think she (Lauren James) opened up the game for them in that span. The response that we had after the second goal, I think we needed after the first goal- the second goal came far too quick.

"After the second goal, the team found their confidence again and started to press. Obviously we hit the crossbar when it was 2-0, and if that becomes 2-1 then the game maybe looks a bit different. I think the third goal came as a result of us searching to get back into the game.

“The reality is goals change games, both teams played a 4-3-3 and at times both teams changed into a 4-2-4. Chelsea came out with Cuthbert and/or Leupolz playing a bit higher in the second half which I think opened us up in the initial minutes. Whereas in the first half they were playing as a double pivot, and found some space in front of our back line there. At the end of the day when you concede in the first couple of minutes twice, you’re going to be up against it.”

On any further signings being made during the final few days of the transfer window: “We’re speaking to a few players to finalise options, but I think it’s about finding the right fit.”

Melissa lastly commented on Sophie Baggaley’s impressive achievement of attaining her 100th WSL appearance as the Seagulls goalkeeper: “She’s been a long time player in the league. She’s come in and been really consistent and steady for us. I don’t have enough good things to say about her and she’s got a really bright future with us.”

In the early proceedings of the match Chelsea looked to impose themselves, however a promising attack from the Seagulls in the 9th minute reminded the visitors of their threat. A Veatriki Sarri run down the left flank reached its climax when fellow Albion player Poppy Pattinson sent a bending cross into the box toward Elisabeth Terland. As Terland looked to latch onto the cross, it was cleared away by Chelsea’s defence to conclude the early opportunity.

However the most promising chance of the early proceedings did indeed come from the away side, as a Guro Reiten volley rattled the underside of the Albion crossbar. A beautifully lofted ball by defender Jess Carter found Guro Reiten, whose powerful strike was greeted by the fingertips of Brighton goalkeeper Sophie Baggaley on her 100th WSL appearance for the club, denying Reiten the opening goal of the match.

The away side looked to increase their intensity in the 25th minute, as midfielder Kirby pulled the ball back for fellow teammate James, who was in a highly promising position on the edge of the 6 yard box. James’ shot was a disappointing one though, as her attempt rolled past the right hand corner of the goal in what concluded a chance gone knocking for the away side.

Unfortunately for Chelsea manager Emma Hayes, her side’s wasteful nature was not to fade away, as a cross from Guro Reiten toward Chelsea Captain-for-the-day Niamh Charles was headed over the bar from very close range in the 32nd minute.

Apart from an ambitious long range effort from Sarri in the 44th minute following a slick one two from her and midfielder Zigiotti, the half belonged to Chelsea. As the board signalled 1 minute of additional time, Chelsea earned themselves consecutive corners. However, they could not take advantage of the set pieces, and the half concluded goalless despite the away side’s dominance.

Chelsea’s attacking intent was to be rewarded though, as in just the first attack of the second half prolific striker James opened the scoring. James’ superb half volley looped into the top left corner following a low and hard driven cross into the box from Reiten. An onslaught of Chelsea attacks ensued following their opener, with a corner being converted by midfielder Fran Kirby to double the Londoner’s lead in the 51st minute.

The close range header from Kirby was soon followed by a triple substitution from Brighton coach Melissa Phillips, as she looked to inject some energy into her side. However before her substitutes could even get their bearings, Chelsea’s lead extended to three as James secured a brace in the 59th minute. James found herself in acres of space just outside the 18 yard box and cooly placed her shot into the bottom left corner of the Albion goal to arguably end any hopes of an Albion comeback.

As the game neared the 70th minute, Emma Hayes gifted the fans who had travelled down for the fixture on the South Coast with a debut appearance of new signing and highly talented Colombian international, Mayra Ramirez.

An attack from Chelsea in the 85th minute looked certain to end in a fourth goal for the side, as a ball from Kirby was threaded into the path of Reiten. Her close range shot was smothered by Baggaley to deny the winger a deserved goal for a performance which showed glimpses of her former, lethal self.

Emma Hayes expressed her thoughts on the game: “I felt we were in control in the first half but we just lacked a bit of urgency. I think for us we created a couple of good chances, hit the bar with Guro, Fran had a good chance. We did enough to be in the lead, under control, but without going up a gear. That’s what I spoke to them about at half time, respect the WSL and respect that you don’t want to leave it late in the game. I wasn’t expecting the response 53 seconds in, but that was what it needed: that little bit of clinical play in the final third. I thought we were excellent in the second half, looked like we’ve got a lot of confidence. The Man United game for me was significant for us.”

On new signing Mayra Ramirez playing her first minutes for the club after the announcement of the signing only being made 2 days prior: “I was hopeful to get her minutes. I’m not here to waste time, I’m here to win. I have to embed her into the squad as quickly as possible, giving her 30 minutes with the squad today I think is important.”

Emma also commented on Lauren James and Guro Reiten’s highly impressive performances: “I think I have to say the team puts Lauren in that position, and the team playing the way that it does- inclusive of her- is the most important thing. If we control games in the way that we are with our possession, and we get into good areas then it increases our chances of scoring. If we score goals, we can win games.”