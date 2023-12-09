Roberto De Zerbi said that Brighton is ‘not a top team yet’ and he is not a top coach after his sides 1-1 draw at home to Burnley.

BRIGHTON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 09: Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi looks on ahead of the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Burnley FC at American Express Community Stadium on December 09, 2023 in Brighton, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

The away side went ahead just before half time through Wilson Odobert striking from just outside the edge of the area against the play. Brighton managed to get an equaliser after a bunch of missed chances, with Pascal Gross crossing it to the back post and finding Simon Adingra, who headed it past James Trafford.

The Burnley keeper would win his side a point by producing a fantastic display, saving multiple shots leaving Brighton with what could have been. “I am really disappointed and frustrated,” De Zerbi said reacting to the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The attitude of the players was great. Maybe in the first half we weren’t with the right energy, the speed of the ball wasn’t right we could be stronger when we were attacking, we could defend better in the situation when we conceded the goal.”

Burnley manager Vincent Kompany was proud of his players after a very good first half display but has said that his team are not at the level yet to be competing with teams like Brighton. He said: “I thought the first half was outstanding.

“We lost out in the second half; it became more difficult to recover the ball, it became more about our defending. We are not at a level yet where we can compete every week against teams like Brighton on equal level.”

De Zerbi has compared the Burnley result today to the Sheffield United and Fulham 1-1 draws at home, giving why his team has not won them games. He said: “The question is why we didn’t win these three games, maybe because we are not a top team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The coach of Brighton is not a top coach, yet. I consider my team a very good team, there isn’t anyone more than me who believes in his players. We are a very good team, not a top team yet.”

De Zerbi was sweating on the fitness of some of his players before the game today, starting Joao Pedro on the left instead of Kaoru Mitoma, saying: “Mitoma was not available to play 90 minutes.