James Milner will leave Liverpool when his contract expires at the end of the season, the Premier League club have announced.

Milner, who has been linked with moves to Brighton and hometown club Leeds after spending eight years at Anfield, made his Premier League debut for Leeds aged 16 in 2002.

Brighton are said to be keen to add the versatile midfielder to their squad and see him as an ideal man to help the many talented youngsters in the squad and also help fill the void of Moises Caicedo and Alexis Mac Allister, who are both tipped to leave the Seagulls this summer.

Brighton are in the running to sign James Milner from Liverpool

Milner, third in the list of all-time Premier League appearance-makers, is one of four players who will leave Anfield, with Roberto Firmino, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain also out of contract.

Liverpool said: “We can confirm Roberto Firmino, Naby Keita, James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will leave the club upon the expiry of their contracts this summer.

“Special acknowledgements will be paid to the quartet at Anfield, with further tributes to follow at the end of the season.”

Milner also had spells at Newcastle, Aston Villa and Manchester City before joining Liverpool in 2015 and has made 617 Premier Leaguer appearances in total, behind Gareth Barry (652) and Ryan Giggs (632) in the all-time list.

Brighton have already singed Brazilian striker Joao Pedro for a club record £30m from Watford and have also been linked with a move for German international midfielder Mahmoud Dahoud, who is available on a free transfer from Borussia Dortmund.