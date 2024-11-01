'We can't' – Another injury blow as Brighton ace and Arne Slot favourite to miss Anfield clash

All the latest team news ahead of Brighton’s Premier League clash at Liverpool

Brighton’s flying winger Yankuba Minteh is set to miss his third consecutive Premier League match due to a muscular injury.

Minteh, 20, has not featured for the Seagulls after picking up an injury while on international duty with Gambia. Minteh was sidelined for the 1-0 win at his former club Newcastle and also missed last weekend’s 2-2 home draw with Wolves.

It’s a blow for Minteh who would have been keen to shine at Anfield against his old boss Arne Slot, who enjoyed a successful season together at Feyenoord last term.

Brighton’s £30m summer signing is said to making good progress in training but this Saturday will arrive too soon for the winger.

"Minteh is back on the pitch but I am not sure if he will train with the team,” said Albion boss Fabian Hurzeler. “He is an important player for us and for sure he would help us but we can’t take any risk with him.”

Brighton lost 3-2 to Liverpool last Wednesday in the Carabao Cup at the Amex but the German is looking forward to taking on Slot’s team once again at Anfield. The Seagulls are then scheduled to host Pep Guardiola’s reigning champions at the Amex Stadium next weekend.

"Always! Always new ideas, new thoughts,” said Hurzeler when asked if Wednesday’s loss gave him some fresh ideas on how tackle Liverpool. “But the preparation time is not that long.

“We will stay in our basic things and our principles and try to be more precise, more clean and I am sure we can make a good game.

“Now we can prove to ourselves how far we are as a team and how ready we are to really challenge the establishment,” said the German, whose team sit sixth.