Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

City cruised to a 4-0 win at the Amex Stadium, with Kevin De Bruyne’s superb diving header opening the scoring before Phil Foden netted a brace. Julian Alvarez added a fourth in the second-half.

De Zerbi speaking to Sky Sports, said: "City are one of the best teams in the world and they played very well. Sorry for the first two goals. The first two goals were unlucky."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A depleted Brighton stuck to the game plan they know best – which is to invite pressure and attempt to play their way through it.

Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi said his team played with ‘our DNA and character’ against Manchester City – but admitted they are not in a position to compete with the league’s best teams. (Photo by BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images)

But Pep Guardiola’s side set up a trap which paid off when teenager debutant Valentin Barco’s pass was cut out and Foden made it 3-0.

Asked if playing out can be a risk, De Zerbi said: “Yes, sometimes we took the advantage [with playing this way]. For sure if you make mistakes you can concede goals. You have to analyse how many goals we score and points we made playing the ball, then the advantages [outweigh] what we concede."

The Italian added in his post-match press conference: “We tried to play with our DNA, with our character, respecting our qualities. We conceded all the goals in a bad way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We made mistakes but we have to accept the mistakes because, for Valentin Barco, it was the first game in the Premier League.

“He was the best player on the pitch for us but he made mistakes on the third and fourth goals.”

De Zerbi also noted that Carlos Baleba ‘suffered too much’ in the game but his focus is on ‘working for the future of the club’.

“We have a lot of young players and we have to accept,” he added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am disappointed for the result. I am frustrated because we can’t compete against the biggest teams in the Premier League at this moment and we have to be honest.”