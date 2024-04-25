'We can’t compete' - Roberto De Zerbi defends his team and 'best player on the pitch' after heavy defeat against Manchester City
City cruised to a 4-0 win at the Amex Stadium, with Kevin De Bruyne’s superb diving header opening the scoring before Phil Foden netted a brace. Julian Alvarez added a fourth in the second-half.
De Zerbi speaking to Sky Sports, said: "City are one of the best teams in the world and they played very well. Sorry for the first two goals. The first two goals were unlucky."
A depleted Brighton stuck to the game plan they know best – which is to invite pressure and attempt to play their way through it.
But Pep Guardiola’s side set up a trap which paid off when teenager debutant Valentin Barco’s pass was cut out and Foden made it 3-0.
Asked if playing out can be a risk, De Zerbi said: “Yes, sometimes we took the advantage [with playing this way]. For sure if you make mistakes you can concede goals. You have to analyse how many goals we score and points we made playing the ball, then the advantages [outweigh] what we concede."
The Italian added in his post-match press conference: “We tried to play with our DNA, with our character, respecting our qualities. We conceded all the goals in a bad way.
“We made mistakes but we have to accept the mistakes because, for Valentin Barco, it was the first game in the Premier League.
“He was the best player on the pitch for us but he made mistakes on the third and fourth goals.”
De Zerbi also noted that Carlos Baleba ‘suffered too much’ in the game but his focus is on ‘working for the future of the club’.
“We have a lot of young players and we have to accept,” he added.
“I am disappointed for the result. I am frustrated because we can’t compete against the biggest teams in the Premier League at this moment and we have to be honest.”
The Brighton boss was specifically asked if he would always tell his his players to take risks. He replied: “If we are one player more, yes. If we are man to man, no.”
