'We created enough to win' - Fabian Hurzeler reacts to Brightons thumping Premier League loss against Aston Villa

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler believes his side did enough to win against Aston Villa following a 3-0 defeat in the Premier League.

On Wednesday April 3, Brighton suffered a 3-0 defeat at home against Aston Villa.

The Seagulls did have promising spells in this one, with a goal disallowed shortly after Aston Villa’s first goal.

Unai Emery, Manager of Aston Villa, shakes hands with Fabian Hurzeler, Manager of Brighton & Hove Albion, before their Premier League clash. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Overall, it seemed like Albions FA Cup Quarter-Final loss against Nottingham Forest in the previous game still had an impact on the players. There were promising signs in the first half for the home fans, but a lack of consistency and edge was all the difference thereafter.

After the game, Brighton head coach Fabian Hurzeler spoke to the press in a post-match press conference.

When asked about his squad’s first-half performance, Fabian Hurzeler said: “I think we created enough chances in the first half to win this game, so there were positive things.

“We defended quite well, we were well organised until we conceded the goal, so there were positives.

“If we would have shot (scored) the first goal, we might sit here with a completely different mood.

“Small margins make the difference, and we have to focus on doing the small things right.”

That victory for Villa leapfrogged them into seventh place as they look to finish in another Champions League position for next season.

For Brighton, it’s a damaging defeat to their European competition dreams, wasted opportunities may rue the Seagulls come the end of this Premier League campaign.

However, Fabian Hurzeler will have to turn his players around quickly, with another Premier League clash with bitter rivals Crystal Palace on Saturday, April 5.

Crystal Palace find themselves in 12th position in the Premier League table but will have momentum going into this game, thanks to a thumping win against Fulham in their FA Cup Quarter-Final tie.

Brighton won’t want a repeat of their last performance against the Eagles, losing 3-1 at the Amex Stadium in December.

Crystal Palace are looking to complete their first league double over Brighton since 1932-33 (Third Division South), and for the first time in the top-flight.