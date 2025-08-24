'We didn't take care' - Fabian Hurzeler highlights key areas where Brighton have to improve

Brighton and Hove Albion manager Fabian Hurzeler said his team ‘can improve’ and ‘have to focus’ after their 2-0 defeat at Everton.

The Seagulls squandered a number of big chances to score in the first ever senior match at Everton’s new Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Everton were not as wasteful and they twice found the net, with Manchester City loanee Jack Grealish providing two assists.

Iliman Ndiaye and James Garner were the goalscorers either side of half-time – with the former adding the finishing touch to a fine team move before the latter fired a superb strike into the bottom corner.

Brighton boss Hurzeler said to BBC Match of the Day: "I think overall we were the better team, we created the better chances but in the end football is about scoring and keeping clean sheets.

"We didn't take care of the small actions and the small elements of the game and this is how you lose.”

Matt O’Riley and Danny Welbeck most missed glorious opportunities from open play – and the latter missed a second-half penalty to get his team back in to the game.

Referring to Brighton’s 1-1 draw against Fulham last weekend, Hurzeler said: “We had a similar situation in the last game where we had chances and we have to be more ruthless.

"Every player wants to score and a goal always helps. In some moments we didn't defend well when we conceded the goals.

"We didn't take care of the throw-ins in some moments of the game. We can improve and we have to focus. We have enough chances here to win the game."

