Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi gave a mysterious response to Robert Sanchez’s absence from the matchday squad at the Emirates Stadium.

Brighton were highly-impressive as they enjoyed a 3-0 win against title-chasing Arsenal. It all-but ended the Gunners’ hopes of winning their first Premier League title since 2004 and boosted Albion’s chances of Europa League qualification.

Jason Steele, who was beaten five times in his previous match against Everton, kept his place in the team with Brighton’s other main goalkeeper Rob Sanchez no-where to be seen.

Brighton and Hove Albion goalkeeper Rob Sanchez is no longer the Brighton No 1

Steele, 32, has taken over as De Zerbi’s main No 1 this season, with Sanchez’s last appearance coming in the FA Cup semi-final penalty shootout loss to Man United at Wembley Stadium. He also featured in goal for the 2-1 Premier League win at Chelsea, but only because Steele had picked up a minor knock.

De Zerbi has been impressed with Steele and previously said he is one of the best in Europe in terms of playing out from the back. Sanchez however may have expected another opportunity to play at Arsenal after Albion shipped five against Everton but De Zerbi opted to stand-by Steele.

Speaking after the 3-1 win at Arsenal, the Italian said: “We spoke two days ago and found an agreement that today he not going to come here. He knew he was not going to play so we found an agreement on that.”

