'We have a call to make' – Jesse Marsch provides injury update on key Leeds United duo ahead of Brighton and Everton
Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch has some key decisions to make ahead of their Premier League clash at Brighton this Saturday
Patrick Bamford could make his latest return to action in Saturday’s Premier League game at Brighton.
Bamford missed most of last season due to a succession of injuries and was withdrawn in the recent 2-2 draw at Southampton after sustaining a groin strain.
Head coach Jesse Marsch, whose unbeaten side sit third in the table after their opening three matches, said: “The big question mark is Patrick Bamford.
“We think he’s doing well and moving forward. I think also with the performances of the team, it allows us to be patient, but we will still have a call to make for exactly what it means for this weekend.
“But we want to put him in the best position possible to physically be ready to pick up where he left off.”
Skipper Liam Cooper is in contention for his first Premier League appearance of the season after playing the first 45 minutes in Wednesday night’s Carabao Cup win against Barnsley after recovering from an Achilles injury.