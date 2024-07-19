Brighton continue transfer talks with Inter Miami's Diego Gómez

All the latest transfer news and gossip for Brighton and Hove Albion and across the Premier League

The agent for Inter Miami ace Diego Gomez admits discussions are ongoing with Brighton.

Gomez, 21, has impressed since joining David Beckham's club in 2023 and has previously been linked with a move to West Ham.

The Paraguay midfielder, who plays alongside Argentina legend Lionel Messi, admits he is keen on a move to Europe – with Brighton very much in contention.

Gomez is also keen to join up with his Paraguay international teammate Julio Enciso, who is already established at Brighton, having moved to the Amex from Libertad in 2022.

Gomez's agent Renato Bittar admitted he has held talks with Brighton but stated any potential move will likely be after the summer Olympics.

“With the performance he had in the pre-Olympics and in Miami, his transfer is always a possibility,” he said. “(Diego) is a desirable player, but at this moment he is 10o per cent in the Olympic Games, to represent our country well, then we will see what we do with that, I just want to respect this moment and respect the national team.

“I don’t want to give so much time to this issue, if something comes out, let it be announced. If not, it will be in the medium to short-term. They (Inter Miami) are aware. We have been talking to them (Brighton) for a while.”

Gomez is contracted to Inter Miami until December 2026 and is valued at around £15m. Brighton reportedly had an initial bid of £7m rejected and will likely increase the offer later this summer.

Brighton are keen to bolster their midfield despite having already signed Mats Wieffer from Feyenoord for £25m earlier this window.