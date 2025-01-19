'We have one of his favourite players' - Fabian Hurzeler on 'special' meeting with Sir Alex Ferguson

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Fabian Hurzeler said it was 'very special' to meet Sir Alex Ferguson before Brighton's match against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

There were emotional scenes before kick-off on Sunday afternoon (January 19), as Sir Alex, Brian Kidd, Paddy Crerand and Alex Stepney joined the players on the pitch to pay tribute to United legend Denis Law, who died on Friday at the age of 84. A lone piper played the Flower of Scotland.

After a moving tribute on the pitch, legendary Manchester United manager Sir Alex shared a handshake with his former player, Danny Welbeck, before he was greeted by Albion boss Fabian Hurzeler.

"It was very special," the Brighton boss said.

Brighton manager Fabian Hurzeler embraced Sir Alex Ferguson after an emotional tribute to the late Denis Law at Old Trafford. Photo: Sussex World

"I think in my squad is one of his favorite players he worked with. It's Danny Welbeck and he is the one who connected us. We had a small exchange several weeks ago he's a very humble, nice nice guy.

"Today we met for the first time, in person, and yeah I think he is one of the best coaches ever, so it great to meet him."

Yankuba Minteh, Kaoru Mitoma and Georginio Rutter all got on the scoresheet as Albion made it three wins in a row, in all competitions – after a run of eight without a victory.

It was Albion's second win over Manchester United this season and their sixth since May 2022.

Ruben Amorim's Manchester United team was comfortably beaten by Fabian Hurzeler's Brighton & Hove Albion side. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

The result leaves Man United 13th in the table with just two wins from their last ten league games.

In his post-match press conference, United manager Ruben Amorim said: "We are the worst team maybe in the history of Manchester United.

"I know you want headlines but I am saying that because we have to acknowledge that and change that."

Hurzeler was asked for his own assessment of Man United's crisis and if their home form was a factor in their match preparation.

He replied: "That's a good question so of course we we knew how Manchester United will play and you can prepare for for that and of course we also had like this feeling that that we are in a good moment and that we had the momentum.

"We came here after after two wins so we had a lot of self-belief, a lot of self-confidence and it's very important to, of course, try to prepare your team [based on] what the opponent is doing.

"But it's also very important to to trust and to give the players the feeling that we have to focus on ourselves. When we do the things right, and when we have a clear structure in possession, when we defend together, then we have a chance to win here.

"So it's.always a important thing to have a balance how much you focus on the opponent and how much you try to really focus on yourself and emphasise your

own strengths."

Hurzeler, 31, was also asked what it means, on a personal level, to beat Manchester United twice this season and win at Old Trafford.

The German revealed before the match that, when he was six-years-old, Manchester United made a painful and lasting impact on him.

Hurzeler and his father were watching the television on May 26, 1999 when United completed a sensational comeback to beat Bayern Munich in the Champions League final to complete an historic treble.

"I was really hurt so they caused me a lot of tears when I was young," the German manager said.

"Now it's a special moment for sure when you enter this stadium. You can feel it when you drive here, already it's a big tradition, it's a big club with big history.

"There is a lot of successes they achieved and therefore it's a great place to be it's a great experience to have.

"When you win, you can be very proud and I'm very proud and happy for the players but in the end it's unfortunately only three points, although it's Old Trafford and one of the best stadiums in the world."