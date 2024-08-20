'We have to' – Brighton confirm latest transfer news amid Billy Gilmour confusion

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

All the latest transfer news and gossip for Brighton and Hove Albion and across the Premier League

Brighton and Hove Albion have confirmed the signing of Georginio Rutter from Leeds United for a reported fee of around £40m

The Frenchman has signed a contract that runs until June 2029, subject to work permit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Men’s first-team head coach Fabian Hurzeler said, "Georginio is a player who has the capabilities to get fans off their seats and really showed what he can do in English football with Leeds last season — but I have known about him since he played in Germany for Hoffenheim. Now we have to integrate him into the team. We’re looking forward to working with him.”

Georginio Rutter has joined Brighton from Leeds Unite for a reported £40m

The 22-year-old came through the youth ranks with Stade Rennais, making his debut in September 2020 in a 3-0 win over Saint-Etienne.

Rutter left for TSG Hoffenheim in February 2021 where he would make 64 appearances, scoring 11 goals. He spent two years in Germany before Leeds United made him their record signing in January 2023.

He made 11 appearances for the Whites that season as they were relegated from the Premier League. He was a mainstay in Daniel Farke’s team during the 2023/24 campaign though, making 51 appearances in all competitions, scoring eight goals and notching 16 assists.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has represented France from under-15 up to under-21 level, making his debut for the under-21s in March 2022.

Technical director David Weir said, "Georginio is a player we have been looking at for a while. He's a strong technical player and one we are excited to bring to the club. We look forward to seeing him continue to develop with us."

Meanwhile, Napoli continue talks with Brighton for midfielder Billy Gilmour. The Italians have reportedly upped their opening bid of £8m to £15m. Gilmour featured as a second half substitute in Albion’s 3-0 win at Everton but is said to be open to a move.

Yesterday, Ipswich signed Sweden midfielder Jens Cajuste from Napoli on loan until the end of the season, which could pave the way for Gilmour’s switch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After the Everton match, Hurzeler said: “Billy Gilmour knows how I see him and how my plans are with him. In the end he knows what he has with this club. We will see what happens but I'm really glad he's back on the pitch today.”