Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler provided key injury updates after his team held Arsenal to a 1-1 draw at the Emirates – despite the absence of £100m worth of new signings.

Albion were without Matt O’Riley, Ferdi Kadioglu, Mats Wieffer and Brajan Gruda for the visit to North London on Saturday (August 31).

It was also the first match without Billy Gilmour, who completed a deadline day move to Napoli.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This left Hurzeler with a midfield headache – opting to play Carlos Baleba and versatile veteran James Milner. The latter had to be substituted after just 16 minutes and was replaced by Yasin Ayari, 20 – who only had five Premier League appearances to his name.

James Milner had to be substituted after just 16 minutes at Arsenal. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

On Milner’s injury, Hurzeler said: “We have to do a scan to see what it will be. I don't think it's so bad. A little bit on the hamstrings."

Kadioglu was reported to have picked up a knock in training just days after completing his move from Fenerbahce. The versatile full-back, 24 can also play in midfield.

“He has small issues,” Hurzeler said. “It’s always difficult for a player who wants to change [clubs] with long negotiations between the clubs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s stress mentally for the player. We will take care of this side. We see the person behind the player.

"It’s a small issue with his hamstring. Not that big. We will use the international break to get him back in the squad as soon as possible.”

Hurzeler said the same applied to defensive midfielder Mats Wieffer, who has not featured since his Premier League debut against Everton.

Asked if he regrets the departure of Gilmour – because of the injuries to key players – Hurzeler said: “Of course now it looks a bit unhappy and unlucky.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He was a deserved player for Brighton [with] great performances. Billy had a big chance to go to a great club in Italy.

"Pascal Gross the same - a big opportunity to go to his club in Germany. To Dortmund. We have to accept the wishes and the needs of the players.

"It's always a decision made together. Now it seems we don't have enough players in the 6 with the injury of Mats and James.”

However, the German, 31, was keen to focus on the ‘positive things’ – namely ‘the way Yasin came into the game’ and ‘the way Baleba performed’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “They are two young players, high potential players. We see it every training. I'm very happy for them.

"That’s the way of Brighton. We need experienced leaders but these are young players and they made a great impact today.”