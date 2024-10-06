'We have to improve' - Fabian Hurzeler isn't getting carried away after sensational comeback against Tottenham

Fabian Hurzeler said Brighton ‘deserved to win’ against Tottenham – but he wants to see a number of improvements from his team.

Goals from Yankuba Minteh, Georginio Rutter and Danny Welbeck saw Albion stage a sensational second-half comeback at the Amex Stadium on Sunday (October 6).

Spurs had taken a two-goal lead into the half-time break, with Brennan Johnson and James Maddison on the scoresheet.

Fabian Hurzeler, speaking to Premier League Productions after the comeback victory, said: “My team deserved to win, they worked hard and focused on the things they could control.

Fabian Hurzeler said Brighton ‘deserved to win’ against Tottenham – but he wants to see a number of improvements from his team

“I think Tottenham always have a great start. They play with intensity and we were not ready for that. We also created chances but defensively we have to improve.

“We focused on the positive things, the second important thing was to win the duels to build self-confidence. The players worked hard to gain flow and they used it.

"In general I leaned nothing new, this is always possible in football. When you are 2-0 down it is not easy but it was important to stay positive and I’m really happy for the players.”

Albion’s victory was their first in the league since August. It was also the first time they've won a game from two goals down since May 2021 when they beat Manchester City.

Hurzeler, speaking to Sky Sports, added: "In the process it is normal to have bad performances as the process is not linear, it's up-and-down - you have to accept these downs.

"You have to focus on your own quality and that is what I said to the team - focus on the process.

"That is how you react from bad performances."

