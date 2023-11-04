BREAKING
'We have to' - Roberto De Zerbi explains why Brighton did not win at Everton

Brighton head coach Roberto De Zerbi reacts to Albion’s 1-1 Premier League draw at Goodison Park
By Logan MacLeod
Published 4th Nov 2023, 19:21 GMT
Updated 4th Nov 2023, 19:33 GMT
Brighton and Hove Albion boss, Roberto De Zerbi, says his side is 'fighting' but revealed why they failed to beat Everton.

Albion battled back to rescue a point thanks to a bit of Kaoru Mitoma magic after going 1-0 down early on at Goodison Park in the Premier League 3pm kick off.

Speaking after the game, De Zerbi said: "It's an important point. We haven't been playing well for the past one or two months, but there are many reasons for it. It's not a very brilliant moment for us, but we are fighting.

"I think we played a good game. We didn't shoot enough to win the game, and the result is fair."

De Zerbi went on to say his side needed to move the ball quicker against the compact 4-5-1 formation of Everton.

The Italian said: "[We needed] to move the ball quickly, to move between the lines, [and have] Mitoma as one player more and James Milner higher. In the first half, we didn't shoot. And we have to create more chances to score.

Roberto De Zerbi, Manager of Brighton & Hove Albion, looks on during the Premier League match at EvertonRoberto De Zerbi, Manager of Brighton & Hove Albion, looks on during the Premier League match at Everton
"But, anyway, we have to accept that at the moment, we are not winning so many games, but we have many reasons for this."

Brighton ran out 4-1 winners in this fixture last season, in January 2023. Comparing the two fixtures, De Zerbi said: "I think it's very different. They have found the balance. They have found the right style for them. They have a different style, but their style is clear, and they have very good players."

Brighton made five changes to the lineup from last week, with De Zerbi looking to strike a balance to be competitive in both the Premier League and the Europa League.

He said: "Yes, we have to arrange it this way. We play another very important game on Thursday at Amsterdam stadium [against Ajax]. We want to win. It's a very important game. But we also want to compete in the Premier League, and we have to adapt. We have to be stronger than last season. This season is different, and I think we are fighting in a good way."

De Zerbi was asked if James Milner was the right choice at left-wing and later left-back when Tariq Lamptey was on the bench.

He said: "Milner played very well, I think. Pervis Estupinan and Lamptey are both injured. In the second half, I changed Pascal Gross' position. I put him at left-back to put another attacker, Facundo Buonanotte. "I have to repeat, I'm happy with the point, I'm proud of the performance, we are fighting, but we are not in the best moment."

