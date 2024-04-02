'We have to' - Roberto De Zerbi names the out-of-contract striker Brighton must sign this summer

Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi is a huge admirer of Danny Welbeck

Brighton striker Danny Welbeck is in the best form since he arrived at the club – according to head coach Roberto De Zerbi.

Welbeck, 33, has scored six goals for the Seagulls this term including two sublime strikes in his last two matches against Roma and Liverpool.

The former Man United and Arsenal striker is out of contract this summer and De Zerbi is keen for the club to seal a new deal.

"In my time it is his best moment, great player, great guy,” said the Italian speaking ahead of Brighton’s Wednesday night clash at Brentford. “We have to keep him for a lot of years. He is playing very well and he is important for the young players, for the dressing room.

De Zerbi was also forced once again to address constant speculation over his future. The head coach has two years left on his contract but is constantly linked to Liverpool, Man United, Bayern Munich and Barcelona.

"At this moment you are asking me a lot of times if I am leaving but I am still proud to be coach at Brighton.