'We have to' - Roberto De Zerbi reveals surprising Brighton target after Wolves draw

A goalless draw at home against Wolves on Monday night (January 23) – Albion’s second consecutive stalemate in the league in 2024 – moved the Seagulls above Manchester United to seventh place.

However, with 17 games remaining and the Europa League knock-out rounds to come, De Zerbi feels a 10th placed finish would be a success.

"We have the target to reach the tenth place on the table,” De Zerbi told TNT Sports.

Roberto De Zerbi made a surprise revelation about his target for Brighton in the Premier League this season. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

"We are doing very well. We have to be happy, everyone.”

The Italian was speaking after Brighton’s goalless draw against Wolves, which extended the hosts’ unbeaten run at home to nine games – a club record in the top flight.

However, De Zerbi feels his side deserved the three points.

He said: “I am disappointed with the result. I think we deserved to win.

"Wolverhampton are a very good team, with big players, especially in attack. We have big respect for them.

"We played a good game. We made one or two mistakes in the first-half where we could score. In the second half, we concede two counter attacks.

"I think we played very well.”

Albion were without a natural winger, with Kaoru Mitoma and Simon Adingra away at the Asian Cup and Africa Cup of Nations respectively. Julio Enciso, Ansu Fati and Solly March remain out with long-term injuries.

Asked to explain his decision to go three at the back during the game, De Zerbi said: “We do not have winger. [New signing, Valentin] Barco is a not a winger.

"We have to adapt depending on the characteristics of my players. We have to change our tactical disposition.

"When Barco arrives he can maybe play left back but he is not winger. We have to change this position. We have to adapt and find a different solution.”

De Zerbi was asked if the absence of wingers may force the club back into the transfer market.

"No, the transfer market is not my business,” he replies. “My business is to give organisation to my players. I think we played well enough to win the game.