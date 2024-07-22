'We just have to' – Brighton chief Paul Barber reacts as Antonio Conte and Napoli push for Billy Gilmour

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Brighton and Hove Albion are bracing themselves for another approach from Napoli for midfielder Billy Gilmour.

The Seagulls rejected Napoli’s opening offer of £8m for the Scotland international but Antonio Conte’s team are expected to return with an improved bid of around £12m.

Gilmour joined Brighton from Chelsea in 2022 for £7.5m and despite struggling for game time in his first season, the 23-year-old developed into a key member of the first team.

Brighton midfielder Billy Gilmour enjoys training in Japan amid interest from Napoli

Napoli manager Conte knows Gilmour from his time at Chelsea and is determined to sign the midfielder who has two years left of his Albion contract.

“Billy has been an important player for us and we're very keen to keep Billy. He’s a fantastic footballer and a great character around this squad.

“We know that some of our players are going to come under interest and attention from other clubs and we just have to manage that as part and parcel of being who we are and where we are at the stage of our journey.”

Gilmour and Brighton are currently in Japan ahead of their pre-season fixtures against Kashima Antlers and Tokyo Verdy at the National Stadium in Tokyo.

Brighton could also lose their German international midfielder Pascal Gross this summer as he considers offers from Bundesliga clubs Eintracht Frankfurt Borussia Dortmund. The 33-year-old has previously stated his wish to return to Germany for professional and family reasons.