'We knew' - Fulham goalscorer reveals how Marco Silva's team capitalised on Brighton frailty
Wilson opened the scoring at Craven Cottage with a fine strike, before Rodrigo Muniz made it two before half-time. The hosts missed a number of chances to kill the game before Adama Traore secured the three points in injury-time.
Speaking to Premier League Productions, Wilson said: “We knew going into the game that Brighton would have large spells of the ball.
"We worked on it all week to make the most of when we could get it.
"Although they had a lot of the ball, we had the better chances and probably could have scored more.”
The Wales international praised Muniz, who headed in his fifth goal in as many games.
"The last few weeks has been amazing,” Wilson said. “The goals have come and he deserves that.
"He always makes it hard for defenders and battles for the ball. The way he set up my goal shows that.
"We took the confidence of the result from last week into this game. To go to Old Trafford without Willian and Joao [Palhinha] and win was great. When we're on it we can go toe-to-toe with anyone in this league."