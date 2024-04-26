'We knew their strength' - Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola summarises after thrashing Brighton 4-0

On Thursday, April 25, Brighton lost 4-0 to Manchester City at The Amex Stadium. The title-chasers now sit in second position with 76 points. However, if they were to win their game in hand, they’d find themselves first in the league.

In the post-match interview with Sky Sport, the Manchester City manager said: “We knew of Brighton’s strengths and they never give up. In the first half we found all the right rhythm to play… Brighton away is always really tough.”