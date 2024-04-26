'We knew their strength' - Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola summarises after thrashing Brighton 4-0

Pep Guardiola spoke about his team’s performance against Brighton after a comfortable win.
Henry Bryant
By Henry Bryant
Published 26th Apr 2024, 12:19 BST
BRIGHTON, ENGLAND - APRIL 25: Pep Guardiola, Manager of Manchester City, looks on during the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Manchester City at American Express Community Stadium on April 25, 2024 in Brighton, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)BRIGHTON, ENGLAND - APRIL 25: Pep Guardiola, Manager of Manchester City, looks on during the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Manchester City at American Express Community Stadium on April 25, 2024 in Brighton, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)
BRIGHTON, ENGLAND - APRIL 25: Pep Guardiola, Manager of Manchester City, looks on during the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Manchester City at American Express Community Stadium on April 25, 2024 in Brighton, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

On Thursday, April 25, Brighton lost 4-0 to Manchester City at The Amex Stadium. The title-chasers now sit in second position with 76 points. However, if they were to win their game in hand, they’d find themselves first in the league.

In the post-match interview with Sky Sport, the Manchester City manager said: “We knew of Brighton’s strengths and they never give up. In the first half we found all the right rhythm to play… Brighton away is always really tough.”

Related topics:BrightonManchester CityPep Guardiola

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.