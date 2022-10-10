'We know he's a quality player' - Brighton loan star tipped to produce more magic for Sheffield United after 'slowest game' at Stoke City
Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Reda Khadra has been tipped to produce more moments of quality for loan club Sheffield United – despite putting in his ‘slowest game’ for the Blades in Saturday’s defeat at Stoke City.
The German under-21 international played 58 minutes of United’s 3-1 loss at the bet365 Stadium before he was replaced by Blades striker Billy Sharp.
Khadra was reported to be visibly frustrated with his performance against the Potters, but United manager Paul Heckingbottom stressed that the 21-year-old had already proved his ‘quality’ for the Championship leaders.
Speaking to the Sheffield Star, Heckingbottom said: “That, maybe, was his slowest game for us. But he’s already had some really good moments and he’ll have plenty more of those because we know he’s a quality player, without a shadow of a doubt.”
Khadra joined the Blades on a season-long loan in the summer after a fruitful spell at Championship rivals Blackburn Rovers during the 2021-22 campaign.
The midfielder has, so far, made nine appearances in all competitions for United, scoring once.
The 21-year-old opened his goalscoring account for Sheffield United in dramatic fashion. Khadra netted a 94th minute winner for the Blades in their 1-0 victory at Swansea City in September.
And Heckingbottom cited the German’s heroics in South Wales as an example of what he can bring to United.
The Blades boss added: “He won us the game down there. That was one. And there’s been others, in terms of creating openings for other people.
“He’s also sacrificed himself at times for the rest of the team, which is exactly the type of attitude you want to see.
“He’s had to be patient, yes. But it’s a long season and everyone will have to play a part.”