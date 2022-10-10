The German under-21 international played 58 minutes of United’s 3-1 loss at the bet365 Stadium before he was replaced by Blades striker Billy Sharp.

Khadra was reported to be visibly frustrated with his performance against the Potters, but United manager Paul Heckingbottom stressed that the 21-year-old had already proved his ‘quality’ for the Championship leaders.

Speaking to the Sheffield Star, Heckingbottom said: “That, maybe, was his slowest game for us. But he’s already had some really good moments and he’ll have plenty more of those because we know he’s a quality player, without a shadow of a doubt.”

Brighton & Hove Albion's Reda Khadra (right) in action for loan club Sheffield United at Stoke City. Picture by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

Advertisement Hide Ad

Khadra joined the Blades on a season-long loan in the summer after a fruitful spell at Championship rivals Blackburn Rovers during the 2021-22 campaign.

The midfielder has, so far, made nine appearances in all competitions for United, scoring once.

The 21-year-old opened his goalscoring account for Sheffield United in dramatic fashion. Khadra netted a 94th minute winner for the Blades in their 1-0 victory at Swansea City in September.

And Heckingbottom cited the German’s heroics in South Wales as an example of what he can bring to United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Blades boss added: “He won us the game down there. That was one. And there’s been others, in terms of creating openings for other people.

“He’s also sacrificed himself at times for the rest of the team, which is exactly the type of attitude you want to see.