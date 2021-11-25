'We know his quality' - Graham Potter on choosing between Robert Sanchez and Jason Steele to face Leeds United

Graham Potter has complete faith in young Spanish goalkeeper Robert Sanchez

The Spaniard was sent off during stoppage time of the 1-1 draw against Newcastle after preventing Callum Wilson from completing a clear run on goal.

Sanchez, 24, has had plenty of time to refocus, with the international break seeing him go three weeks without a game as Jason Steele deputised for last weekend’s defeat at Aston Villa.

But Potter believes Sanchez can use the experience to steel himself for the challenges ahead, with Leeds coming to the Amex Stadium on Saturday.

“We believe in Rob a lot, we know his quality and we also know Jason’s quality, so we are very lucky to have two different goalkeepers at two different stages of their careers, but both are really important for us,” said Potter.

“Rob reacted well. He was disappointed with the result on the day, because we drew and we didn’t finish the game as well as we would like.

“It (the red card) is a football action that can happen, so there’s no blame for Rob, no negativity for that. It is part of his experience and development as a player.

“We are all behind him and he will come back stronger for it.”

Potter added: “He is quite a level-headed guy and he keeps things in perspective.

“(Goalkeeping coach) Ben Roberts works really well with him and he has got the support of his team from everybody here.

“We believe in him, we know his quality, so the sky is the limit for him, but he is still a young goalkeeper and you can’t short cut that process, that is the reality of it.

“Regardless of whatever we did as as a professional, you have to go through a process and take steps to get there, but the belief in Rob is incredibly high and he is going to be fantastic for us.”

Brighton host Leeds still looking for a first league win since September 19.

Despite losing to Villa in Steven Gerrard’s first game, the Seagulls had been proving hard to beat in recent weeks, with five draws from their previous six league outings.

“We weren’t terrible (against Villa), but we weren’t as good as we would like and this league for us to get a win we have to perform really well,” the Brighton boss said.

“We have been looking at things we can do better. The group are an honest group and have been fantastic all season in terms of how they have been working.

“They want to improve, want to get better, to understand what they can do, so that is been really good and now we are looking forward to the next game.