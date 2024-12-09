Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler has revealed why he brought Carlos Baleba off at half-time in the 2-2 draw at Leicester.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brilliant goals by Tariq Lamptey and Yankuba Minteh saw Albion take a commanding 2-0 lead at the King Power Stadium but their habit of letting leads slip came back to bite them once again.

It was veteran striker Jamie Vardy who did the damage. The 37-year-old scored one on the 87th minute before providing a classy assist for substitute Bobby De Cordova-Reid in the first minute of injury-time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I think when you're 2-0 up, you control the whole game, you don't give away too many shots for the opponent and things happen in ten minutes, I think you should be disappointed,” Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler told reporters.

Fabian Huerzeler looked dejected after his Brighton team let a 2-0 lead slip at Leicester in the Premier League. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

"In the end, we got punished for two easy mistakes. I think it happens now several times in the season.

"I think the word learning from it is difficult to use. We need to find the right game management in this period of time to take away the three points.

"Then after the first goals, Leicester came stronger, they go for the second goal. In the end, I think it's our fault, it's our responsibility. We need to be much more mature.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We need to be much more clear how we solve the things in the last five or six minutes and then these things won't happen.”

Hurzeler said the Seagulls were in a ‘good phase’ where ‘we controlled the game’ before the late collapse.

He explained: “The first goal from them, it happened out of nowhere. We defended the first shot and then it went to Jamie Vardy.

“After that, we wanted to go with back five to just defend the goal. I think the last four or five minutes they were able to try everything. They put a lot of players in our box, so you need to add another player.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We made an easy mistake in the build-up so we conceded the goal, but again, that's football. You can't always have an explanation for things that happen outside on the pitch.

"If I had an explanation, I would immediately switch it off and it means we win every game, but it's not like that.

"They are people, they are persons, not players. They try to give the best for the team, they try to give the best for the victory.”

Albion were leading at the break when key man Baleba was substituted. The midfielder had been booked in the first-half and Hurzeler was all too aware of what happened at Bournemouth – when Baleba was given a harsh second booking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I think like everyone in the first half, we controlled the game,” Hurzeler said.

“He [Baleba] was also part of it, and then he received a yellow card. We learned from the past that we have to protect this player and that's why we took him on.”

After moving into the top four with a draw against Southampton, Brighton have extended their winless run to three after the disappointing 3-1 defeat at Fulham mid-week.

This leaves them in seventh place with 24 points, ahead of the visit of arch-rivals Crystal Palace this weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Sometimes we fail, but exactly these are the moments where you grow as a person, where you grow as a team,” Hurzeler said.

"You can now drop or get separated in individual pieces or you even get closer together and find the right solutions.

"And take it personally that we lose points by points by having good performance because we have to be honest, it's not about having good performance, it's about getting results and that's what we missed today.

"If you want to achieve something you have to get a clean sheet and we weren't able to do this today. And that's not the responsibility from the defenders, it's about that everyone defends and everyone has this mindset.

"I need to defend and everyone does everything to keep the clean sheet and that's what we missed today.”