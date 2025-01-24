Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

All the latest transfer news from Brighton and Hove Albion and across the Premier League

Brighton head coach Fabian Hurzeler refused to rule-out late activity in the January transfer window.

The Seagulls have added Diego Gomez to their squad after the Paraguay international completed his £12m move from Inter Miami at the start of the month. Gomez made his debut in the 3-1 win at Manchester United last week and could feature against Everton at the Amex Stadium tomorrow.

But Brighton do have defensive concerns and the latest injury to skipper Lewis Dunk could see Albion make a late move. Dunk has been hindered with calf issues so far this term and his latest “muscular” problem could see him miss tomorrow’s clash against the Toffees. At this stage, there is no firm news on when the experienced centre back will return.

Brighton's German head coach Fabian Hurzeler has injury issues in defence

Brazilian defender Igor Julio was last week ruled-out for the season with a serious hamstring injury, which leaves Adam Webster and Jan Paul van Hecke as the two remaining senior centre backs.

Webster is fit once again but his injury record over the past two seasons will be a concern for Hurzeler as ninth-placed Albion approach the second half of the season.

Midfielder Mats Wieffer, who arrived for £25m from Feyenoord last summer, can play at centre back but the Dutch international is currently sidelined with a knee problem.

"Hopefully he will be back in one to two weeks, without making too much pressure on my medical department,” Hurzeler told Sussex World prior to the Everton match.

Hurzeler tried to sign experienced German defender Mats Hummels last summer but the former Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich man opted for Roma instead.

Earlier this window, the Seagulls pushed hard to bring in Brazilian defender Vitor Ries from Palmeiras, but the talented teenager chose Manchester City as he completed a £30m move.

Brighton, as so often in these situations, tend to have a plan B and they swiftly turned their attentions to Derby County defender Eiran Cashin. The Rams are however reluctant to part with their star man this January and reportedly turned down Albion’s bid of £12m.

Cashin was not in Derby’s squad for their midweek loss against Sunderland, which increased talk he could be on his way to Brighton. However Derby boss Paul Warne plans to have the 22-year-old available for this Saturday’s trip to Cardiff. "It sounds more exciting if I said I pulled him out of the squad [to face Sunderland] to drive him to Brighton, but that isn't the case. It would be a good headline, but he will be available for the weekend.”

Another bid from Brighton could test Derby’s resolve and Brighton boss Hurzeler admits his defence needs strengthening.

"Especially in our defensive line, we are suffering a little bit, but we always manage to find solutions so far. That's also our job and I'm sure no matter who will play at the weekend that we have a strong team on the pitch.”

Asked by Sussex World if the club are actively looking to sign a defender, Hurzeler added: “There are no priorities for me. For me, the most important thing is I can influence the players I have available, and try to improve them the best way we can.

"The other things we are discussing internally, we always try and that's the most important thing. What helps the club to be more successful and if it's more successful to bring a new player in then we might do it.

"If not then we don't do it, but I'm a coach and honestly I really can only influence the things on the pitch and beside the pitch, with the players who are there, and that's my job where I try to focus on.”