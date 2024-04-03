'We tried to outsmart each other' - Thomas Frank 'likes the battle' with Roberto De Zerbi's Brighton
Yoane Wissa missed a big chance for the hosts in the first half but the Brentford otherwise barely tested Bart Verbruggen – with his defence able to expertly keep Ivan Toney quiet.
Although Brighton had 24 shots on goal, they too failed to properly test the opposing goalkeeper. Substitute Danny Welbeck had the games’ two best chances but failed to convert them as the clock ticked down.
Brentford manager Thomas Frank, speaking to BBC Match of the Day, said: "I like the battle with De Zerbi. We tried to outsmart each other, it was a fairly even contest, they had the ball more but it was an even battle.
"And if we cant win, don't lose. A clean sheet is very good, and it was not like Mark [Flekken] needed to pull out seven saves.
"I am so pleased we did not make a mistake, we have made too many defensive mistakes this season. Today we were good without being through the roof."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.