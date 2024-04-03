'We tried to outsmart each other' - Thomas Frank 'likes the battle' with Roberto De Zerbi's Brighton

Brentford manager Thomas Frank said he enjoys his tactical battles with Roberto De Zerbi after a goalless draw against Brighton. (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

Yoane Wissa missed a big chance for the hosts in the first half but the Brentford otherwise barely tested Bart Verbruggen – with his defence able to expertly keep Ivan Toney quiet.

Although Brighton had 24 shots on goal, they too failed to properly test the opposing goalkeeper. Substitute Danny Welbeck had the games’ two best chances but failed to convert them as the clock ticked down.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brentford manager Thomas Frank, speaking to BBC Match of the Day, said: "I like the battle with De Zerbi. We tried to outsmart each other, it was a fairly even contest, they had the ball more but it was an even battle.

"And if we cant win, don't lose. A clean sheet is very good, and it was not like Mark [Flekken] needed to pull out seven saves.