'We were never' - Jurgen Klopp reveals key change Liverpool made to beat Brighton

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Goals from Luis Diaz and Mo Salah sent Liverpool back to the top of the Premier League after Danny Welbeck's early screamer.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp told BBC MOTD: "I would have loved to not be 1-0 down, I would love to have been four or five nil up but that's the best we played against De Zerbi's Brighton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Playing wise it was really good, defending wise, yes always a struggle but there's been games against Brighton we were never close but this time we were calm. That is the first of the last 10, let's keep going."

Jurgen Klopp said his Liverpool team have never played better against Roberto De Zerbi's Brighton after a hard-fought 2-1 win. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

The German said Liverpool were 'wasteful' in moments as they failed to see out the game but a 'genius' moment was enough to win the game.

"That is an unbelievable ball [from Dominik Szoboszlai]," he said.

"It is the creativity and the quality, seeing that. He sees Macca [Alexis Mac Allister], his first touch is incredible and then he sees Mo.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"How wasteful we were at all the other moments it was good we had this genius football moment to finish the game off."

Klopp said Brighton have 'incredible quality', adding: "That is the measure I have for how good we were today because I really respect them. They had chances, they took more risks all of a sudden and we got slightly tired.