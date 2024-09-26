'We will accept' – Fabian Hurzeler and Brighton boosted by Premier League ruling for Chelsea clash

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler will not serve a touchline ban against Chelsea following his red card in last weekend’s 2-2 Premier League draw with Nottingham Forest.

The German also revealed Seagulls forward Joao Pedro is likely to miss Saturday’s match at Stamford Bridge due to an ankle injury sustained during the tackle by Forest captain Morgan Gibbs-White which sparked the late drama.

Gibbs-White was dismissed for a second yellow card, with Hurzeler and Forest manager Nuno Espirito Santo sent off, before all three were charged on Tuesday by the Football Association.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hurzeler, who was punished for stepping on to the Amex Stadium pitch after the foul on Pedro, this week had a “very respectful” conversation with Howard Webb, the chief refereeing officer of Professional Game Match Officials Limited.

Fabian Hurzeler, Manager of Brighton & Hove Albion, receives a red card from Referee Robert Jones (obscured) during the Premier League match against Nottingham Forest

“I know what the fine will be and I also know that I will be on the touchline against Chelsea,” he said. “I think that’s the most positive thing: that I can support my team, I can help my team.

“I also have to learn out of this situation, how fast you can get a red card here in this league. But, of course, the fine we will accept.”

Pedro came on as a 71st-minute substitute against Forest after missing Albion’s previous two matches with an injury sustained on international duty with Brazil.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 23-year-old now faces another spell on the sidelines. “This tackle you can see it in TV but you have to see it on the pitch, how hard it was, which dynamic it was,” said the Germa

Hurzeler said his “emotional” response to Gibbs-White’s lunge was out of concern for Pedro and was initially unsure why he was dismissed.

“If you give a red card for this, you have to ban a lot of coaches during the games because in an emotional situation of the game it will happen that you make a step on the pitch,” said the 31-year-old.

“I think sometimes you also should bring out your emotions. In this case it was to protect Joao Pedro because it was a hard tackle on him. If I don’t show emotions there, me as a player, I would say, ‘the coach isn’t interested in me’, so that’s why I try to show emotions in some part of the games.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hurzeler was charged by the FA with acting in an improper manner. Counterpart Nuno faces the same charge, while he is also alleged to have used abusive and/or insulting words towards a match official.

“Howard Webb is very open: he listens to me and he gives a clear explanation of the situation, how the referee saw the scene, how the fourth official saw the scene,” said Hurzeler. “It’s very important to have a good discussion and a clear discussion – how I see the things, how they see the things.”