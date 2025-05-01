'We will never' – Brighton boss issues contract update on Everton target as transfer saga goes on

Brighton's Tariq Lamptey has been linked with a summer move to Everton

All the latest team and transfer news for Brighton and Hove Albion

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler is in regular talks with full back Tariq Lamptey as his contract ticks down.

Lamptey – who is fit once again after a recent foot injury – is out of contract this summer and widely tipped to leave the Seagulls.

Everton are latest club to be linked with making a free transfer swoop for the former Chelsea man, who reportedly came close to joining Ajax last January.

The Dutch club may also rekindle their interest and Lamptey has previously been linked with Fulham, Wolves and Sporting Lisbon.

"Like I said, these things we will never discuss externally,” said Hurzeler ahead of this Sunday’s Premier League clash against Newcastle.

"We have a really good relationship. We are always in an exchange and that's what I always try to give the players my honest opinion, a very transparent communication and that's what I always will do.”

Lamptey, 24, has made 13 appearances with two goals and two assists in the Premier League this term but fell behind Joel Veltman in the pecking order for the right back slot.

Veltman, 33, triggered a contract extension and is expected to be the regular right back at the Amex next term.

Lamptey joined Brighton from Chelsea in 2020 for around £3m and has made 120 appearances for the Seagulls with five goals and 11 assists.

