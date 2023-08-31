'Wealth of experience' - Brighton sign Norway international defender from Manchester United

Brighton have confirmed the signing of defender Maria Thorisdottir from Manchester United for undisclosed terms.

Women’s first-team head coach Melissa Phillips said, “Maria brings a wealth of experience to our team, both as an international with Norway and from her spells at the top level in the WSL with Chelsea and Manchester United.

“We are really excited about the opportunity with Maria and look forward to getting the best out of her. We know she’s excited about the new challenge and her knowledge and presence, will be very important as our squad continues to grow.”

Maria started her football career at local side Klepp in Norway, but retired in 2012 to play handball in the elite division in Norway.

In 2014 she returned to football and signed for Chelsea in 2017, twice winning the WSL as well as the FA Cup in 2018 and the League Cup and Community Shield in 2020.

She headed to Manchester in 2021 and has been a regular for United in the past three seasons.