The Premier League season continues to race towards its conclusion with the title race, top four battle and relegation fight all still alive.

Brighton & Hove Albion have just four fixtures remaining this season and will play the first of those this weekend as they welcome Wolves to the Amex.

Bruno Lage’s side are still challenging for a top four spot and qualification for next season’s UEFA Champions League although that now looks beyond them following a 1-0 defeat to Burnley at Turf Moor last Sunday.

Meanwhile, Brighton had to settle for just a point as they drew 1-1 with South Coast rivals Southampton.

Danny Welbeck gave the Seagulls an early lead before an own goal from Mohammed Salisu doubled their advantage.

However, James Ward-Prowse netted a double to make the score 2-2 and ensure the points were shared.

It brings their recent run of results to two wins, one defeat and one draw in the month of April following a brutal run of six consecutive defeats.

Graham Potter’s side will now look to end the month on a high and prepare for their final three fixtures in May.

Away from the action on the pitch there is plenty going on behind the scenes as clubs continue their preparations for the upcoming transfer window.

Here are the transfer stories making the headlines on Wednesday morning:

1. Liverpool move for Real target Tchouameni Liverpool have made contact with Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni as they look to beat Real Madrid to the signing of the France international (Foot Mercato)

2. Haller could make Premier League return Manchester United could sign former West Ham striker Sebastien Haller with the Ivory Coast international looking to follow Erik ten Hag to Old Trafford from Ajax for a fee of £35m (The Sun)

3. Jesus' representatives old talks with Gunners Gabriel Jesus' representatives have opened talks with Arsenal over a potential summer move away from Manchester City (GOAL)

4. Blues keeping tabs on Pieper Chelsea have asked to be kept informed about in-demand German defender Amos Pieper as they prepare for life without Antonio Rudiger (Mirror)