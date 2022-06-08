With many Premier League clubs already getting a head start on their summer transfer business things are set to really get going on Friday when the transfer window officially opens.
Aston Villa have long been linked with a Brighton midfielder but it now looks like they have ended their interest in the player while Manchester City have denied any interest in signing an Arsenal star.
Meanwhile, a Leicester City favourite has spoken about his future ahead of the transfer window and Chelsea could face competition from Manchester United for one of their reported summer targets and from Tottenham Hotspur for another.
Newcastle United and Manchester United are said to be the two clubs who are ‘closest’ to signing a striker valued at £100m by his club while the Magpies are also facing competition from Chelsea and PSG if they want to move for an AC Milan forward.
Elsewhere, Leeds United are set to finalise the deal for a international defender who is currently undergoing a medical at Elland Road while the Yorkshire side could face competition from Southampton and West Ham for a highly rated young striker.
Here are the Premier League transfer news stories making the headlines on Wednesday morning: