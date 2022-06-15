Brighton & Hove Albion are making their next steps in what is already proving a busy transfer window for Premier League clubs.

The summer transfer window has officially been open for less than a week but clubs in the Premier League are already making big moves.

Brighton & Hove Albion have a replacement lined up if they lose full back Marc Cucurella who is a reported target for Manchester City and Bournemouth look set to complete a deal for a Blackburn Rovers star.

Elsewhere, Newcastle United are targeting a goalkeeper who spent last season on loan at West Ham while Hammers boss David Moyes could be set to reunite with one of his former Manchester United stars.

The Old Trafford side are also set to move for Christian Eriksen this summer while Inter Milan are negotiating a loan deal for another former United striker who is currently unhappy at Chelsea.

Meanwhile, Leeds United look set to finalise their second signing of the window after agreeing a £10.5m fee with Bayern Munich for a former Spanish youth international midfielder.

Finally, Leeds winger Raphinha has long been linked with a move away from Elland Road this summer but there are questions over whether or not main contenders Barcelona can financie a deal for the Brazilian.

Here are the Premier League transfer news stories making the headlines on Wednesday morning:

1. Cherries close in on Rothwell Bournemouth are in advanced talks to sign Blackburn Rovers midfielder Joe Rothwell (Football Insider)

2. United make Eriksen offer Manchester United have made an offer to sign Christian Eriksen (The Athletic)

3. Moyes wants Januzaj reunion West Ham manager David Moyes is reportedly interested in signing Adnan Januzaj when his Real Sociedad contract expires later this month (The Mirror)

4. Lukaku wants Inter move Romelu Lukaku only wants to join Inter Milan this summer and is insisting he will leave Chelsea as the two clubs negotiate an initial loan fee (Fabrizio Romano)