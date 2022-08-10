Graham Potter’s side continue to be active in the transfer window with the 2022/23 Premier League season now up and running.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brighton & Hove Albion still have three weeks remaining in the summer transfer window to further bolster their squad for the new Premier League season.

The Seagulls kicked off their 2022/23 campaign with a 2-1 win over Manchester United at Old Trafford last weekend and are preparing for their next match which is at home to Newcastle United this Saturday.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the meantime, there is plenty of movement going on behind the scenes in the Premier League and here are a selection of the biggest transfer stories making the headlines on Wednesday morning:

Espanyol chief admits ‘possibility’ that Aston Villa target could leave

Espanyol chairman Mao Ye has admitted there are ‘possibilities’ that striker Raul de Tomas could depart the club this summer amid links to Aston Villa. (Birmingham Mail)

Everton, Newcastle United and West Ham are among several other teams reportedly interested in the 27-year old who is valued at £30 million.

Ye said : “There are days left in the market. And there are always possibilities (that De Tomas could leave). But we have him in our squad.”

Manchester City dismiss Bernardo Silva reports

Manchester City have reportedly agreed a fee with Barcelona for Bernardo Silva. Credit: Getty.

Manchester City have dismissed claims they have accepted a bid from Barcelona to sell Bernardo Silva as they battle to keep the popular midfielder. (Daily Mail)

Silva reportedly told City last year that he would be interested in pursuing a move to Spain, as he wants to live closer to his family in Portugal.

A fee of £46 million was quoted by reports from Barcelona yesterday that suggested the two clubs had come to an agreement on the fee.

Manchester United target Watford’s Sarr after missing out on Arnautovic

Manchester United are considering a move for Watford attacker Ismaila Sarr after missing out on former West Ham striker Marko Arnautovc. (90min)

The Senegalese international scored an incredible goal from his own half in Monday’s EFL Championship clash with West Brom and reportedly has interest from several Premier League clubs.

Sarr, 24, has been with Watford since 2019 when the Hornets paid a club record fee to bring him to Vicarage Road from French side Rennes.

Fulham move for £17 million centre back

Premier League newcomers Fulham are preparing an offer for Victor Nelsson as they look to beat La Liga giants Sevilla to the £17 million-rated Galatasaray centre-back. (HITC via Tuttomercatoweb)

The London side have reportedly turned their attentions to the Dane after Leicester City’s Jannik Vestergaard turned them down following a £12 million offer.

However, they will face competition from the Spanish side in their attempts to sign the 23 year old.

Villarreal set to accept £33m Arsenal bid for winger

Yeremy Pino is being linked with a Gunners switch

Arsenal’s €40m (£33m) offer for Villarreal winger Yeremy Pino is set to be accepted. (Metro)

The 19-year-old Spain international reportedly has an €80m (£67.5m) release clause in his contract but the Gunners have made an ambitious bid to sign him for half of that fee.

Pino is considered one of La Liga’s most promising young players and has also attracted interest from Liverpool.

PSG could ‘hijack’ Chelsea record breaking move for Fofana

Chelsea could see their record-breaking £85million transfer bid for Leicester City’s Wesley Fofana hijacked by Paris Saint-Germain. (talkSPORT)

The Foxes are said to be ‘reluctant’ to let the 21-year old leave and reportedly rejected a £70 million bid from the Blues already.

talkSPORT’s Alex Brooks is reporting that the Stamford Bridge side are now preparing to up that offer by £15 million, which would be a world record fee for a centre back, but PSG are monitoring the situation.

Manchester United should have signed Brighton striker - Ferdinand

Former Manchester United captain Rio Ferdinand has said that they should have re-signed Danny Welbeck as the club’s shambles rumbles on. (The Daily Star)

The former United striker caused his old side several problems as the Seagulls won at Old Trafford last weekend and Ferdinand believes they should have made a move to bring the 31-year old back to Old Trafford earlier this summer.

Welbeck, who spent time in the Manchester United youth academy before breaking into the first team in 2008, left the club in 2014 to sign for Arsenal.

Newcastle United to move for Benfica striker

Newcastle are set to submit an opening bid for Benfica striker Goncalo Ramos in the coming days. (Express)

The 21-year old is considered one of the brightest prospects in European football and reportedly has interest from several top clubs including PSG who have held talks with the Portuguese side.

Eddie Howe’s side will reportedly make a bid in the region of £25 million in the coming days.

Leeds United given transfer boost over PSG striker

Leeds United have been given renewed hope they can seal the signing of Arnaud Kalimuendo after PSG came to a decision over his future. (Yahoo!Sport)

The Whites are turning their attention to the 20-year old after missing out on Belgian attacker Charles De Ketelaere.