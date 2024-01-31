'Well advanced' - A surprise Brighton transfer exit takes Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall talks to the next level

Mahmoud Dahoud of Brighton & Hove Albion could leave the club this January

Brighton and Hove Albion will double down on their efforts to land Leicester midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall before Thursday's transfer deadline.

Dewsbury-Hall, 25, has been in sparkling form for the Foxes this term and has nine goals and nine assists so far in the Championship.

Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi is determined to boost his midfield options and the need increased yesterday following an injury to veteran James Milner, plus the news that Mo Dahoud is expected to leave.

Dahoud, 28, joined on a free transfer last summer and has struggled to adapt to life in the Premier League. The former Borussia Dortmund man could now return to the Bundesliga with Stuttgart.

Sky reporter Patrick Berger posted: "VfB Stuttgart is pushing to sign Mahmoud Dahoud (28/) from Brighton. The former Borussia Dortmund player is open to a Bundesliga return as he’s actually not playing under Roberto de Zerbi.

"VfB boss Fabian Wohlgemuth in talks with Dahouds new agent Armand Doorn (Epic Sports) to finalize the loan deal with buy option. Negotiations between the clubs well advanced. One to watch until Deadline Day."

De Zerbi has been critical of Dahoud of late, saying the German international has lacked the energy and the intensity required of his midfielders.

Pascal Gross and Billy Gilmour are the first choice midfield pairing, with Jakub Moder and Carlos Baleba in reserve.

The Seagulls are though keen to bring in Dewsbury-Hall as they continue their midfield rebuild after the summer exits of Alexis Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo, to Liverpool and Chelsea respectively.